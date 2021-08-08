Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%.

CMRX opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.56. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.