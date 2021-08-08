Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Announces Earnings Results

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%.

NYSE:DEN opened at $69.01 on Friday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $81.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

