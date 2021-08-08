Citigroup Trims Cigna (NYSE:CI) Target Price to $267.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $308.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.84.

CI opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 664.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,160,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 27.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

