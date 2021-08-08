Analysts Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) PT at €127.73

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €127.73 ($150.27).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

EPA SAF opened at €112.60 ($132.47) on Thursday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.89.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

