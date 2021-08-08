Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $45.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.74.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

