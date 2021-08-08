Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.66.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

