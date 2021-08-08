Prudential’s (PUK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.