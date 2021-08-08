Raymond James Analysts Give B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) a $7.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.22.

Get B2Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.87 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.