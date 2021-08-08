Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 299.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $73.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.