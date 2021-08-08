Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $38.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised Under Armour from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 194,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

