MXC One Day Volume Reaches $8.91 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. MXC has a market capitalization of $70.24 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.00338070 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001135 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00825775 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,614,690,095 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.