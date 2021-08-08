Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

SOTK stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.14.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

