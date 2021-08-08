Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $313.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

