Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Meggitt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $6.40 target price on Meggitt and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

