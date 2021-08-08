SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Decreased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $192.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.