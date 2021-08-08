SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $31.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29.

