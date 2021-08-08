Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

