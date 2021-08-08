Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMWL. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,561 shares of company stock worth $2,592,365 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

