Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Raised by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 107.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 118,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

