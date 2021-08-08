Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,104,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 133,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.29 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

