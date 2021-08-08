Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

NSA opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

