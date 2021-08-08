Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after purchasing an additional 114,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $135,104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

