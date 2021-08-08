Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,074 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $47.29 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

