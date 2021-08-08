GNY Price Tops $0.44 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000985 BTC on exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $84.68 million and $139,172.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.61 or 0.00844706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00101323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00039999 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

