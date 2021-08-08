API3 Price Tops $4.57 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One API3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00010215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $63.24 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.61 or 0.00844706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00101323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00039999 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

