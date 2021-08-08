Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $2.74 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $48.06 million and $317,743.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00006120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.61 or 0.00844706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00101323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00039999 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars.

