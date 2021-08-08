Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Announces $0.16 Dividend

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1577 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

