Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

