Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.71.

MRNA opened at $413.72 on Thursday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $443.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.64.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,070 shares of company stock worth $76,330,058. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

