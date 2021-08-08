National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives GBX 320 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 315.71 ($4.12).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

LON:NEX opened at GBX 269.20 ($3.52) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 271.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

