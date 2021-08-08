Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.