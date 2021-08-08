Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40.

In related news, insider Joseph (Seph) Glew bought 36,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$47,729.03 ($34,092.16). Insiders purchased 395,816 shares of company stock worth $526,272 over the last ninety days.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

