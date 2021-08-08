Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

EXPGY opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

