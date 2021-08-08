Dassault Aviation’s (DUAVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF opened at $1,205.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,211.34. Dassault Aviation has a 1-year low of $830.17 and a 1-year high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

