DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DCC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

DCCPF stock opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93. DCC has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $91.85.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

