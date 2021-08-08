Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%.

PK opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.