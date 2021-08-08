Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%.
PK opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97.
In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
