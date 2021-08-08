Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Endo International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.300 EPS.

ENDP opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

