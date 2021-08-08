Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $134.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.76. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,587,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,977,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

