First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $213.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Western Financial by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

