Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MG opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $304.03 million, a PE ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mistras Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Mistras Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mistras Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

