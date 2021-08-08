KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNBE. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $969,000.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KnowBe4 (KNBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.