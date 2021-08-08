Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 79.81%.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

