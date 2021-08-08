Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Issues Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18, reports. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$23.59 and a 52 week high of C$47.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.