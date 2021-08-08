Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

