Brookfield Renewable Co. (BEPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3038 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

