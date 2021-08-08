Needham & Company LLC Increases Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $30.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,135,008 shares of company stock valued at $77,436,587. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

