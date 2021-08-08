Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
NYSE MNP opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $16.90.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
