Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

NYSE MNP opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

