Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 7,819 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

