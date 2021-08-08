Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $562.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $526.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $570.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,499 shares of company stock worth $18,569,608. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

