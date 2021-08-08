Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,502 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.85 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

